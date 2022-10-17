Massive demonstrations against the inflation and environment crises in Paris

Tens of thousands of French demonstrators march in Paris against rising living costs.

Demonstrators were angry after three weeks of refinery strike.

It resulted in fuel shortages.

After three weeks of a refinery strike that resulted in fuel shortages around France, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris, adding to the mounting defiance and fury about inflation.

The left-wing political opposition organized a protest against growing living costs on Sunday, and Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed party, was in charge of it.

It was an outburst of rage against the pinch of price increases and an attempt to increase pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s administration.

A “march against the exorbitant cost of life and climate inaction,” according to the organizers.

They urged more taxes on corporate windfall profits in addition to substantial investment in the fight against the climate problem and immediate action against excessive prices, including freezes on the price of electricity, necessities, and rent.

Some demonstrators wore yellow fluorescent vests, which served as a symbol of the 2018 anti-government rallies, which were frequently violent and toppled Macron’s pro-business centrist government.

Macron’s detractors want to capitalize on the enthusiasm the refinery stalemate, which started at the end of September, created.

Transport strikes scheduled for Tuesday may coincide with pay strikes that have already slowed down fuel refineries and depots, causing chronic gasoline shortages that are hurting the nerves of millions of drivers who depend on their cars and are already causing long queues at gas stations.

From the top of a truck in the heart of the crowd, Melenchon declared, “We’re going to have a week the likes of which we don’t see very often.” “Everything is lining up. With this march, which is a huge success, we are commencing it.

According to the rally’s organizers, 140,000 people showed there. Approximately 30,000 individuals, according to an earlier police prediction.

French poet Annie Ernaux, who last year won the Nobel Prize for literature, was protesting by Melenchon’s side. According to Melenchon, Macron’s administration is bringing “chaos” to France.

In parliament, where it lost its majority in the legislative elections held in June, Macron’s government is on the defensive.

The implementation of his domestic agenda by his centrist alliance against more powerful opponents is becoming considerably more challenging as a result, and legislative discussion of the government’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is proving particularly challenging.

Tuesday is scheduled to be a national day of strikes in France, which is expected to have an impact on public transportation, railroads, and the road transportation industry.

The administration, which intends to push through a highly contentious change to the pensions system in the coming months, is keeping a careful eye on the strikes and protests.

The retirement age will be raised from 62 to 65 by Macron, who was re-elected in April. The change is expected to be implemented by the end of the winter.

One politician from the governing party stated, under the condition of anonymity, “I’m genuinely scared.” “We need to find a middle ground between the necessity for reforms and how agitated and worn out people are right now.”

The Greens, Socialists, and Communists, members of Melenchon’s coalition, are supporting the protest march through Paris on Sunday.

