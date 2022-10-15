Mauna Loa in Hawaii experienced a series of earthquakes.

Its magnitude was 5,0.

Mauna Loa is described as being in a “state of heightened discontent.”

Advertisement

The largest active volcano on Earth, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, experienced a series of earthquakes, the highest of which was magnitude 5.0. Scientists describe Mauna Loa as being in a “state of heightened discontent.”

According to a statement from the United States Geological Survey, a series of earthquakes on Friday began with a 4.6 magnitude earthquake 24 seconds before the larger 5.0 magnitude earthquake (USGS).

The observatory stated that the two stronger earthquakes were felt to a lesser extent over the entire State of Hawai’i and were reported by hundreds of persons from the Island of Hawaii.

It noted that older buildings were more vulnerable to modest local damage due to shaking from the larger earthquakes.

Although they have often been stronger than the quakes felt on Friday, earthquakes have preceded previous eruptions of Mauna Loa, according to the observatory.

The observatory continued, “There has been no immediate influence on the ongoing unrest beneath Mauna Loa summit, which remains elevated at levels similar to last week.”

Advertisement

Mayor of Hawaii County Mitch Roth stated that no initial reports of significant damage or injuries had been made. He was unable to quickly give details, but later claimed that Pahala suffered some minor damage.

For several days or even weeks, there may be aftershocks that are strong enough to be felt. The observatory’s scientists are keeping a careful eye on Mauna Loa for any changes.

Numerous comments on the USGS earthquakes website described light to weak shaking all around the sizable island.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There are no indications of an impending eruption at this time, but Mauna Lao is on a yellow advisory warning, meaning it is being monitored.

Advertisement HVO Mauna Loa YELLOW/ADVISORY – Magnitude-5.0 earthquake and aftershocks below southeast flank of Mauna Loa, Island of … https://t.co/Ee1PjJOEXS — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) October 14, 2022

Also Read