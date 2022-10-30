Met advises against disrupting Just Stop Oil protests

Advertisement

He said the force is “determined to bring to justice all of those who have caused significant and unreasonable disruption to London, or caused damage to buildings, property or valuables”.

The group’s activists squatted in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street, and Blackfriars Road on Saturday to demand that the government stop issuing new oil licenses.

Due to this, numerous drivers left their cars at Harleyford Street to evict the demonstrators, who kept coming back to resume their positions in the road.

Later, according to police, 33 demonstrators had been detained and the highways had been reopened.

“We’ve asked you respectfully, you are doing the wrong thing by obstructing innocent people going about their business,” one motorist yelled during the protest.

"Can you please move before we pick you up and move you?