Edition: English
Edition: English

Met advises against disrupting Just Stop Oil protests

Articles
  • Just Stop Oil activists want the government to stop issuing new oil and gas licenses.
  • The group’s activists squatted in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street, and Blackfriars Road on Saturday.
  • Police warned drivers not to “actively intervene” with Just Stop Oil protesters.
The public has been admonished by The Met not to “actively intervene” with Just Stop Oil protesters. People should “contact us, and we will handle,” said to assistant commissioner Matt Twist, with the climate change organization.

He commented on Saturday as irate drivers cleared out protesters from barricaded roadways in central London.

Mr Twist said he “completely understood their frustration” but taking matters into their own hands could hamper prosecutions.

This is because the police must “work within the clear legal framework and secure evidence for the offence of highway obstruction”, he explained.

This included “showing clearly that there is an obstruction, that it is deliberate, that it is unlawful, and finally within the context of protest, that it is unreasonable in all of the circumstances”, he added.

“Without this evidence, any prosecution may fail and the offenders will not be held to account for their actions.”
He said the force is “determined to bring to justice all of those who have caused significant and unreasonable disruption to London, or caused damage to buildings, property or valuables”.

The group’s activists squatted in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street, and Blackfriars Road on Saturday to demand that the government stop issuing new oil licenses.

Due to this, numerous drivers left their cars at Harleyford Street to evict the demonstrators, who kept coming back to resume their positions in the road.

Later, according to police, 33 demonstrators had been detained and the highways had been reopened.

“We’ve asked you respectfully, you are doing the wrong thing by obstructing innocent people going about their business,” one motorist yelled during the protest.

“Can you please move before we pick you up and move you?

“You are stopping the wrong people, I’ve got to go pick my kids up, I’ve got to get my lorry back to work. We can’t help you, go to Westminster.”

The event followed a number of recent actions by the group, which included involved vandalizing revered artwork.

The organization wants the government to stop issuing any new oil and gas permits or licenses.

Mr. Twist said the Met is “absolutely committed to providing a quick and effective response to activists who have been significantly and deliberately disrupting people’s daily lives”.

He said that the force had arrested 651 people since the beginning of October.

