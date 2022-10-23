Mexico fasten seat belts for Hurricane Roslyn

Hurricane Roslyn is expected to make landfall in western Nayarit state on Sunday morning.

Towns along Mexico’s Pacific coast are bracing for Hurricane Roslyn, which is expected to bring dangerous storm surges and flooding.

The Category 4 storm, with winds of up to 130 miles per hour (209 kilometres per hour), was expected to make landfall in western Nayarit state on Sunday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Local emergency services have been working hard to make last-minute preparations.

Nayarit has a number of popular beach resorts.

“A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the centre makes landfall,” the NHC said in its bulletin at 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

“Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” it warned, adding that there was also the risk of landslides in areas of rugged terrain.

Shelters have been set up by authorities in Nayarit, Jalisco, and several other states.

Mexico’s hurricane season typically lasts from June to November, affecting both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

Hurricane Agatha struck south-western Oaxaca state in May, killing 11 people.

The National Weather Service predicts an active hurricane season this year, with above-average numbers of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes.

