Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Mid-air gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger
Mid-air gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger

Mid-air gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger

Articles
Advertisement
Mid-air gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger

Midair gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger

Advertisement
  • A passenger on a flight operated by Myanmar National Airlines was injured.
  • The bullet had gone all the way through the fuselage of the aeroplane.
  • The aircraft was reportedly travelling at a height of 3,500 feet.
Advertisement

A passenger on a Myanmar National Airlines flight was hurt when a bullet fired from the ground hit him while the plane was in the air. The bullet had gone through the fuselage of the plane.

At that time, there were 63 people on the plane. During the journey, the passenger was hit by a bullet fired from the ground while sitting in the plane.

As soon as the plane landed in Loikaw, Myanmar, the passenger was taken to a hospital.

State media says the plane was about four miles north of the airport and 3,500 feet above the ground. Following the incident, the Loikaw office of Myanmar National Airlines said that all flights to the city would be delayed.

The reports said that Myanmar’s military government blames rebels in the state of Kayah for shooting at the plane. But rebel groups denied the alligations.

A spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council, Major General Zaw Min Tun, told the country’s state television, that the shooting was done by “terrorists” from the Karenni National Progressive Party, an ethnic minority militia fighting against the government. He also said that the group worked with their allies in the armed pro-democracy People’s Defense Force.

Advertisement

Also Read

Malaysian PM bemoans lack of UN response to crisis in Myanmar
Malaysian PM bemoans lack of UN response to crisis in Myanmar

Ismail Sabri Yaakob voices his dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council. There...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
US school where six-year-old shot teacher remain close
US school where six-year-old shot teacher remain close
More than 88 million people in Henan infected, says official
More than 88 million people in Henan infected, says official
At least 32 people gets kidnapped in Nigeria's Edo state
At least 32 people gets kidnapped in Nigeria's Edo state
Iranian protesters gathers outside prisoner to stop execution
Iranian protesters gathers outside prisoner to stop execution
Chinese military conducts missive army exercises around Taiwan
Chinese military conducts missive army exercises around Taiwan
Jair Bolsonaro supporters begins to disband after Brasilia riots
Jair Bolsonaro supporters begins to disband after Brasilia riots
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story