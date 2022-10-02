Midair gunshot hits Myanmar Airlines passenger

A passenger on a flight operated by Myanmar National Airlines was injured.

A passenger on a Myanmar National Airlines flight was hurt when a bullet fired from the ground hit him while the plane was in the air. The bullet had gone through the fuselage of the plane.

At that time, there were 63 people on the plane. During the journey, the passenger was hit by a bullet fired from the ground while sitting in the plane.

As soon as the plane landed in Loikaw, Myanmar, the passenger was taken to a hospital.

State media says the plane was about four miles north of the airport and 3,500 feet above the ground. Following the incident, the Loikaw office of Myanmar National Airlines said that all flights to the city would be delayed.

The reports said that Myanmar’s military government blames rebels in the state of Kayah for shooting at the plane. But rebel groups denied the alligations.

A spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council, Major General Zaw Min Tun, told the country’s state television, that the shooting was done by “terrorists” from the Karenni National Progressive Party, an ethnic minority militia fighting against the government. He also said that the group worked with their allies in the armed pro-democracy People’s Defense Force.

