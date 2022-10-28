Military official says Ukraine has shot down over 300 Iranian-made drones

Ukraine has shot down more than 300 of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Moscow is using to destroy vital infrastructure.

Ukraine has shot down more than 300 of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Moscow is using to destroy vital infrastructure since September 13. According to Yurii Ihnat.

Spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine has shot down more than 300 of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Moscow is using to destroy vital infrastructure since September 13. According to Yurii Ihnat.

While it tries to restock its own arsenal, Ukraine and Western allies have accused Russia of buying drones from Iran. The drones were allegedly sent to Russia by Iran.

In a briefing to journalists on Friday, Ihnat said Moscow was “changing tactics because it doesn’t have enough missiles left. They are running out of Iskander missiles. Other types of missiles are also scarce.”

“They have only hit critical infrastructure and energy infrastructure recently, showing no interest for military objects,” he added.

Russia’s air assault against Ukrainian power plants and other key infrastructure has focused on attack drones, which are designed to crash into a target and detonate upon impact with the object. According to statements made by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, almost a third of the energy sector in his nation has been “destroyed” in the past month.

According to Ihnat, the drones are almost always launched in the wee hours of the morning, which is the only time of day when Ukraine’s radar systems are able to detect them.

According to statements made by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, it would be a violation of a resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council if Iran were to send weapons to Russia.

