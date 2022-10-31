Morbi bridge collapse survivors loses hope

140-year-old building in Morbi town reopened a week ago after repairs.

Questions have been raised over maintenance of the bridge, which was constructed in 1880.

Eight people being questioned by police in relation to incident.

As expectations of finding more survivors dwindle, a rescue effort that was launched when a pedestrian suspension bridge fell in Gujarat, a state in western India, has been cut back.

According to officials, 141 people died after the bridge fell on Sunday night, the majority of whom were women, children, or elderly.

According to officials, the bridge, a popular tourist destination in the area, was overcrowded when it fell.

Eight people are being questioned by police in relation to the event, a police officer told BBC Gujarati. Both security staff and ticket dealers were interrogated.

The representative would not clarify whether those being questioned are also working for Oreva Group, the company in responsible of maintaining the bridge.

Questions have been raised over why Oreva Group, a company which once described itself as the “world’s largest clock manufacturing company” – before it also began making lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances and TV sets – was given responsibility for maintaining a bridge.

Additionally, questions have been raised regarding whether safety inspections were done before the bridge was reopened.

Under British administration in India, the 230m (754ft) bridge over the Machchhu River was constructed in 1880.

