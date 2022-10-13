More Russian airstrikes reported in western Ukraine

Explosions heard in the town of Chortkiv and city of Ternopil.

There are reports that Russia is firing more missiles at the west of Ukraine, The Ukrainian air force said it shot down four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Russians targeted “facilities in the western region from the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles,” it said.

“The Air Defense Forces worked in the Lviv area. Details later. Keep to the shelters! The risk is still there, “The head of the military administration for the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in the town of Chortkiv and the city of Ternopil, both of which are in the west. No official word was given about what happened.

Kozytskyi said that Russians “hit one of the military bases in the area around Lviv. This building has been hit more than once. There was damage to military property, but no one was hurt: 3 missiles, 2 hits. Our air defense forces shot down 1 missile.”

civilian targets across Ukraine have been hit by Russian fire this week in retaliation for last weekend’s huge explosion on the bridge connecting Crimea, which Russia has taken over, to the rest of Russia.

This happened again on Thursday, with a “kamikaze” drone attack on the area around Kyiv and shelling of residential buildings in the city of Mykolaiv, which is in the south.

