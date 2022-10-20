The Philippines has canceled a $215 million deal to buy 16 Russian military helicopters.

Manila is concerned about potential US penalties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian company will still be producing the Mi-17 helicopters that were ordered, ambassador Marat Pavlov says.

Moscow has notified Manila that it must carry out a $215 million agreement to purchase 16 Russian military helicopters. Rodrigo Duterte, the country’s former president, canceled the transaction out of concern for potential US penalties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippine government has not yet officially informed Moscow of its decision to cancel the purchase agreement, according to Russian ambassador Marat Pavlov, who was speaking to reporters in Manila on Wednesday evening. A Russian company will still be producing the Mi-17 helicopters that were ordered, he added.

The ambassador noted that the Philippine government had paid a down payment and that Filipino helicopter pilots had received Russian training, and that one of the finished Mi-17s had been prepared for delivery since June.

Unfortunately, your administration did not accept it, the ambassador informed the press.

In the area of technical military cooperation, Pavlov stated, “We are ready to fulfill all of our commitments as a dependable partner of the Philippine side and we assume that it will also be done by the Philippines.”

“The deposit was made to begin the assembly operation, therefore we are still assembling [the helicopters] today. We fulfilled all of the contractual obligations because we received the whole amount of money, the ambassador continued, according to local media outlet GMA News.

He declared, “This is a very critical matter of our bilateral ties.”

The Philippine government, which is currently headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., made no immediate comments.

According to Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine ambassador to Washington, the decision to cancel the contract was made due to worries about potential Western sanctions, including potential restrictions that could slow the bank transfers of income that Filipino migrant workers send home from the United States and other Western countries.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the ambassador warned that Western sanctions may be imposed on nations that purchase Russian defense products.

As for President Duterte, Romualdez subsequently added, “I think it was really sensible, especially for him to sanction the cancellation of that contract because it can spare us a lot of difficulties.”

For the same price as agreed upon with Russia, Washington could apparently give the Philippines the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters needed for combat missions, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuation. According to defense officials speaking to GMA, the US would also include maintenance services and parts, things that were left out of the agreement with Russia.

The Philippines supported a UN General Assembly resolution in March that called for the immediate cessation of Moscow’s aggression on Ukraine and the removal of all Russian troops.

Although Duterte expressed concern about the Russian invasion’s repercussions on the world, he did not directly denounce it while he was still in office.

Duterte repeatedly criticized US security practices while in government and cultivated close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he allegedly referred to as his “idol.”

According to a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which specifies that both countries will help one another in the event of an external attack, the Philippines is a treaty ally of Washington.

