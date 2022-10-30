Advertisement
Edition: English
Most of the Seoul crush victims have been identified, says Police

  • Identities of nearly all of those who were killed in Saturday’s mob surge in Seoul have been confirmed.
  • 153 people have already lost their lives as a result of the calamity.
  • Police received 4,024 complaints of missing persons as of 5 p.m. local time Sunday.
The identities of nearly all of those who were killed in what appears to have been a mob surge on Saturday in the popular nightclub neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul have been confirmed, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police.

The identities of all 150 victims who were slain have been determined. 153 people have already lost their lives as a result of the calamity.

They stated that the three bodies that have not yet been recognized are all that remain of three young women whose nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government stated that they had received 4,024 complaints of missing persons as of 5 p.m. local time, which corresponds to 4 a.m. ET; however, it is possible that some of these reports pertain to the same individuals.

As the police believe that no one went missing from the location, they have stated that there is no active search for individuals who have been reported missing. They reported that hundreds of missing person reports had been used in the process of identifying persons who had been slain in the tragedy.

