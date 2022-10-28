Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaults” after break-in

Although it is unknown if the hammer was used to strike Mr. Pelosi, two sources told media that the attacker used it to break into the house.

One of the most influential politicians in the nation is Mrs. Pelosi. After Vice President Kamala Harris, she was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, placing her second in line for the president.

The native of Baltimore has served as the congressional representative for the San Francisco region since 1987, and she normally alternates between California and Washington.

Advertisement

She was in Washington with her security detail on Friday when the attack occurred. She is presently fundraising and campaigning with Democrats across the nation in front of the midterm elections on November 8.

Her husband was born and reared in San Francisco and is the multimillionaire founder of a venture capital firm.

Also Read Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty in court Paul Pelosi charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was...

Five children have been born to the couple since their marriage began in 1963. The speaker is now one of the wealthiest members of Congress thanks to their combined net worth, which mostly comes from Mr. Pelosi’s investments.

Uncertainty surrounds the attack’s precise circumstances and the intruder’s method of entry into the couple’s home.

The probe is being supported by the FBI and the US Capitol Police, which has a field office in California.

Advertisement

Since the incident that occurred at the US Capitol last year, members of Congress have been on high alert regarding security threats. During the incident, supporters of the then-President Donald Trump ransacked Mrs. Pelosi’s office in the building.

Uncertainty surrounds the attack’s precise circumstances and the intruder’s method of entry into the couple’s home.

The probe is being supported by the FBI and the US Capitol Police, which has a field office in California.

Since the incident that occurred at the US Capitol last year, members of Congress have been on high alert regarding security threats. During the incident, supporters of the then-President Donald Trump ransacked Mrs. Pelosi’s office in the building.

Advertisement And last year, her San Francisco home was reportedly vandalised with graffiti saying “cancel rent”.