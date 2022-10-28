Advertisement
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaults" after break-in

Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaults” after break-in

Articles
Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaults” after break-in

Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaults” after break-in

  • Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital after being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home.
  • Mrs. Pelosi is currently in Washington with her security detail as she campaigns for the midterm elections.
  • The probe is being supported by the FBI and the US Capitol Police, which has a field office in California.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was rushed to the hospital and is anticipated to fully recover, according to a spokeswoman. Although the attack’s motive is unknown, the unnamed suspect is in jail.

When the event happened on Friday morning, Mrs. Pelosi wasn’t home in San Francisco.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” a spokesman for the senior Democrat said.

Although it is unknown if the hammer was used to strike Mr. Pelosi, two sources told media that the attacker used it to break into the house.

One of the most influential politicians in the nation is Mrs. Pelosi. After Vice President Kamala Harris, she was re-elected to a fourth term as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2021, placing her second in line for the president.

The native of Baltimore has served as the congressional representative for the San Francisco region since 1987, and she normally alternates between California and Washington.

She was in Washington with her security detail on Friday when the attack occurred. She is presently fundraising and campaigning with Democrats across the nation in front of the midterm elections on November 8.

Her husband was born and reared in San Francisco and is the multimillionaire founder of a venture capital firm.

Five children have been born to the couple since their marriage began in 1963. The speaker is now one of the wealthiest members of Congress thanks to their combined net worth, which mostly comes from Mr. Pelosi’s investments.

The probe is being supported by the FBI and the US Capitol Police, which has a field office in California.

Since the incident that occurred at the US Capitol last year, members of Congress have been on high alert regarding security threats. During the incident, supporters of the then-President Donald Trump ransacked Mrs. Pelosi’s office in the building.

And last year, her San Francisco home was reportedly vandalised with graffiti saying “cancel rent”.

Senior Republicans, such as Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, have also been targeted by vandalism in recent times

In a statement, the White House said President Joe Biden was “praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family”.

Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said: “What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Both went on to say that they had since spoken with Mrs. Pelosi.

After crashing his car, Mr. Pelosi was found guilty of driving while intoxicated and causing injury earlier this year. In August, the financier entered a guilty plea and received a five-day jail term.

