NATO’s chief says Ukraine to receive counter-drone equipment

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will soon receive anti-drone technology.

This comes after Russia ramped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its merciless attack against Ukraine.

NATO allies are also supplying fuel, winter clothing, and medical supplies to the country.

Advertisement

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will soon receive anti-drone technology from the alliance, following a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

After Russia ramped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its merciless attack against Ukraine, Ukraine has asked its friends to supply it with additional air defense systems and ammunition. This comes at the same time that Ukraine has urged its allies to supply it with more ammunition.

NATO allies “are supplying advanced systems, including artillery, air defense, and armored vehicles,” Stoltenberg said. “I thank all Allies for their significant contributions and urge them to continue to step up. We are also providing fuel, winter clothing and medical supplies as part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package,” he added.

“Under this package, NATO will shortly deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine. With hundreds of drone jammers, which can help render ineffective Russian and Iranian-made drones. And to protect Ukrainian people and critical infrastructure,” he continued.

Stoltenberg added that over the course of a longer period of time, NATO will “assist Ukraine to transition from Soviet-era equipment to contemporary NATO equipment.” Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine is making significant progress, pushing back the invading Russian forces in both the east and the south, based on the information that was provided by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to NATO regarding the current situation on the battlefield.

Also Read Kremlin says talks could help to reach its goals in Ukraine Kremlin says it is open to negotiations to achieve its objectives in...