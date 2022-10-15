New Russian commander in Ukraine has reputation for being rough

Sergey Surovikin is Russia’s new overall commander for combat operations.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, he played an important part in Russia’s actions in Syria.

There’s a new commander in command of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastation in Ukraine, and he’s known for his cruelty.

Following Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive victories, Russia’s Ministry of Defense nominated Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for combat operations.

Notably, as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, he previously played an important part in Russia’s actions in Syria. During these operations, Russian combat aircraft wrecked havoc in the rebel-held territory.

CNN spoke with Gleb Irisov, a former Russian air force lieutenant who fought under him in Syria.

Surovikin was “extremely close to Putin’s administration,” according to him, and “never had any political ambitions, thus always implemented a plan exactly as the government intended.”

According to analysts, while Surovikin’s appointment is unlikely to change how Russian forces conduct the battle, it does reflect Putin’s discontent with previous command operations. According to Mason Clark, a Russia researcher at the Institute for the Study of War, it is also likely aimed to appease Russia’s nationalist and pro-war base.

Following recent failures in Ukraine, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called on Russia to “take more severe measures,” including the use of “low-yield nuclear weapons.” He has hailed Surovikin’s appointment.

Praise from Kadyrov, a major Putin friend, may be noteworthy, given he is infamous for repressing all types of dissent.

“He made a lot of people very angry – they hated him,” Irisov said, describing how the “direct” and “straight” general was disliked at headquarters because of the way he tried to implement his infantry experience into the air force.

Last Saturday, just two days after Surovikin’s appointment, Russia unleashed its most intense shelling of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Surovikin is “more familiar with cruise missiles; perhaps he used his connections and knowledge to orchestrate this sequence of catastrophic attacks,” Irisov said, referring to accusations that Russia used cruise missiles.

However, Clark of the Think Tank for the Study of War believes the general’s elevation is “more of a framing thing to pump new blood into the Russian command system” and “put on this fierce nationalist face.”

