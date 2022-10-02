Nicaragua expelled its ambassador, EU to respond in ‘firm’ way’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (pictured September 2022) said the block ‘regrets and rejects’ Nicaragua’s decision to expel its ambassador and break relations with the Netherlands – AFP

The European Union’s foreign policy chief expresses “unwavering support” for the Netherlands.

The EU representative to Nicaragua, Bettina Muscheidt, left Nicaragua on Saturday after being declared persona non grata.

Managua severed ties with The Hague after its ambassador refused to finance a hospital.

Sunday, the European Union’s (EU) foreign policy leader, Josep Borrell, criticized the decision of Nicaragua to withdraw its ambassador and sever ties with the Netherlands.

The Marxist administration of Nicaragua’s president, Daniel Ortega, is facing increasing international pressure over what the United States calls a severe deterioration of human rights, including the imprisonment of scores of political opponents, students, and journalists.

“The EU profoundly regrets and rejects this unjustified and unilateral decision,” Borrell said of the expulsion, expressing “unwavering support” for the Netherlands.

Borrell stated that “These hostile, unwarranted actions” would not only affect relations between Nicaragua and the EU but would further increase Managua’s worldwide isolation.

He stressed that the bloc would respond in a “strong and proportional” manner.

“The current political crisis in Nicaragua should be resolved through genuine dialogue between the government and opposition.”

Bettina Muscheidt, the representative of the European Union, left Nicaragua on Saturday, a day after authorities proclaimed her persona non grata.

Managua severed ties with the Dutch government on Friday evening, labeling The Hague “interventionist” and “neocolonialist” after its ambassador, Christine Pirenne, stated that her nation would not finance the construction of a hospital.

