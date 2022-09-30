North Korea fires two apparent ballistic missiles: Japan coast guard

Japan’s coast guard says at least two missiles were launched from N.Korea.

The projectiles appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zones.

This year, N.Korea has conducted a number of weapons tests, including ballistic missile launches.

Saturday, North Korea launched what appeared to be two ballistic missiles, according to Japan’s coast guard, which cited the defense ministry.

At least two missiles were launched from North Korea, according to the coast guard. Still, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported, citing anonymous government sources, that the items fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“What appears to be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea,” according to a 6:47 a.m. coast guard statement (2147 GMT).

In a second statement made at 7:01 a.m., the coast guard reported the launch of another purported ballistic missile.

NHK said the two projectiles appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zones, citing “multiple sources from the government.”

Nuclear-armed This year, N.Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of weapons tests, including several ballistic missile launches.

