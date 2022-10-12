North Korea test fires long-range strategic cruise missiles

North Korea tests two long-range strategic cruise missiles.

Kim Jong Un hails a successful demonstration of the country’s nuclear strike capabilities.

Analysts believe Pyongyang is anxious about the recent US-led joint drills with South Korea, Japan, and the US.

Advertisement

The official media announced Thursday that North Korea had tested two long-range strategic cruise missiles. Leader Kim Jong Un hailed the successful demonstration of the country’s nuclear strike capabilities.

It was the latest in a series of provocative weapons tests that have escalated tensions on the Korean peninsula and raised concerns that Pyongyang may soon perform its first nuclear test since 2017.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim oversaw Wednesday’s missile launches, which traveled 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) over the ocean. It was stated that the projectiles hit their intended targets; however, these targets were not specified.

KCNA reported that the North Korean leader expressed “great satisfaction” with the tests, which were intended to increase the fighting effectiveness of the missiles “deployed at the units of the Korean People’s Army for the operation of tactical nukes.”

This week, North Korea stated that its recent missile tests included “tactical nuclear” exercises to mimic an attack on the South.

KCNA said that Kim stated following Wednesday’s tests that North Korea must “expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces.”

Advertisement

“Kim Jong Un stressed that we should focus all efforts on the endless and accelerating development of the national nuclear combat armed forces,” the report stated.

Kim proclaimed the acquisition of tactical nukes — smaller, lighter bombs designed for use on the battlefield — the main priority at a critical party meeting in January 2021. He has vowed to develop North Korea’s nuclear forces at the quickest rate possible.

Also Read North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in response of South Korean and US drills North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan. The move comes...

Military exercises

Kim declared North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power, virtually ending any negotiations over its nuclear arsenal, as the country updated its nuclear laws last month to permit preemptive strikes.

Since then, Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington have increased their joint military exercises, including twice deploying a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier to the region, infuriating Pyongyang, which views such operations as invasion rehearsals.

Advertisement

KCNA reported on Monday that in reaction, North Korea “decided to organize military drills under the simulation of an actual war” that simulated an attack on South Korea’s ports, airports, and military command installations.

North Korean army forces involved in “the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability,” according to the North Korean Central News Agency.

Likewise, Kim oversaw these experiments, it was stated.

The North Korean missile launch on October 4, which flew over Japan and triggered rare evacuation warnings, reportedly involved a “new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile.”

Based on the flurry of KCNA announcements over the country’s recent launches, analysts believe that Pyongyang is anxious about the recent US-led joint drills. State media no longer routinely comment on launches.

Also Read North Korea fires two apparent ballistic missiles: Japan coast guard Japan's coast guard says at least two missiles were launched from N.Korea....