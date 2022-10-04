North Korean missile launch ‘deliberately provocative,’ EU says

The European Union calls North Korea’s missile launch a “reckless and calculated provocation”.

N.Korea recently launched 5 ballistic missiles this week so far.

Recently N.Korea fired even further.

A representative for the European Union stated that the launch of a missile by North Korea over Japan on Tuesday was a “reckless and calculated provocation” that violated U.N. security council resolutions.

“The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test, and engage in meaningful dialogue with the United States, the Republic of Korea, and other members of the international community,” a spokeswoman for E.U. foreign affairs and security said in a statement (DPRK).

The statement urged the United Nations Security Council to address the “growing threat to international and regional peace and security” presented by such actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to seek cover.

