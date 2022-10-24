Northampton Man dies as road crossing pole hits him in the head

A car crashed into a toucan crossing pole in Northampton on Thursday.

A man who had been struck on the head by a toucan crossing pole has passed away while being treated in the hospital for his injuries.

After a car crashed into the pole on Edgar Mobbs Way in Northampton at approximately 22:55 BST on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police stated that the pole then struck the man.

The man, who was in his 30s, was riding an electric scooter at the time of the incident, and he had stopped in order to cross the carriageway when it took place, according to the force.

After being taken there, he passed away on Friday at the University Hospital in Coventry.

Advertisement Investigations are continuing and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The force said it was particularly keen to receive any footage of the crash or the car travelling along Walter Tull Way.

