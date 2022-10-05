A bus transporting wedding guests plunges into a gorge in northern India, killing at least 25.

The accident occurred in the Pauri region of the state of Uttarakhand.

Reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing automobiles are to blame for accidents in India.

Advertisement

In northern India, a bus transporting wedding guests ran off the road and crashed into a steep valley, killing at least 25, according to police.

On Tuesday night in the Pauri region of the state of Uttarakhand, the automobile was travelling along a perilous mountain highway when it careened off the edge and dropped at least 500 metres (1,640 feet) with approximately 45 people inside.

According to Ashok Kumar, the state’s chief police officer, “twenty individuals have been rescued.”

The survivors would receive “all conceivable support,” according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this awful hour, he tweeted, “My thoughts are with the grieving families.

In Uttarakhand, which includes a portion of the Indian Himalayas and is the location of numerous religious pilgrimage destinations, fatal traffic accidents are frequent.

In June, a bus carrying about 24 passengers fell into a gorge while travelling to a Hindu shrine dedicated to the Yamuna north of the state capital Dehradun.

Advertisement

According to the authorities, more than 110,000 people are killed in traffic accidents each year in India. Reckless driving, poorly maintained roads, and ageing automobiles are to blame for the accidents.

Despite just having 1% of the world’s vehicles, the country is responsible for 11% of the road fatalities, according to a World Bank research published last year.

According to the same statistic, 150,000 people die in car crashes in India each year, or one every four minutes.

Additionally, it stated that road accidents cost the Indian economy some $75 billion annually, with medical costs and lost wages pushing many accident survivors into poverty.

Also Read Four killed, many missing in Indian Himalayas avalanche A group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche in northern...