Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Numerous deaths occur in India after a wedding party bus crashes into a canyon
Numerous deaths occur in India after a wedding party bus crashes into a canyon

Numerous deaths occur in India after a wedding party bus crashes into a canyon

Articles
Advertisement
Numerous deaths occur in India after a wedding party bus crashes into a canyon

Numerous deaths occur in India after a wedding party bus crashes into a canyon

Advertisement
  • A bus transporting wedding guests plunges into a gorge in northern India, killing at least 25.
  • The accident occurred in the Pauri region of the state of Uttarakhand.
  • Reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing automobiles are to blame for accidents in India.
Advertisement

In northern India, a bus transporting wedding guests ran off the road and crashed into a steep valley, killing at least 25, according to police.

On Tuesday night in the Pauri region of the state of Uttarakhand, the automobile was travelling along a perilous mountain highway when it careened off the edge and dropped at least 500 metres (1,640 feet) with approximately 45 people inside.

According to Ashok Kumar, the state’s chief police officer, “twenty individuals have been rescued.”

The survivors would receive “all conceivable support,” according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this awful hour, he tweeted, “My thoughts are with the grieving families.

In Uttarakhand, which includes a portion of the Indian Himalayas and is the location of numerous religious pilgrimage destinations, fatal traffic accidents are frequent.

In June, a bus carrying about 24 passengers fell into a gorge while travelling to a Hindu shrine dedicated to the Yamuna north of the state capital Dehradun.

Advertisement

According to the authorities, more than 110,000 people are killed in traffic accidents each year in India. Reckless driving, poorly maintained roads, and ageing automobiles are to blame for the accidents.

Despite just having 1% of the world’s vehicles, the country is responsible for 11% of the road fatalities, according to a World Bank research published last year.

According to the same statistic, 150,000 people die in car crashes in India each year, or one every four minutes.

Additionally, it stated that road accidents cost the Indian economy some $75 billion annually, with medical costs and lost wages pushing many accident survivors into poverty.

Also Read

Four killed, many missing in Indian Himalayas avalanche
Four killed, many missing in Indian Himalayas avalanche

A group of 41 mountaineers was hit by an avalanche in northern...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story