The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed in New York Supreme Court.

It is the latest move in a civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices.

The filing is “nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to keep this case with Justice Engoron,” lawyer says.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to halt the transfer of assets from former President Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company, the latest step in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practises.

The preliminary injunction motion filed in New York Supreme Court also requests that any new financial disclosures to banks and insurers include all supporting material and that an independent monitor be appointed to oversee compliance with those measures.

“Our investigation revealed that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization committed significant fraud in order to inflate his personal net worth by billions of dollars in order to illegally enrich himself and cheat the system,” James said in a statement. “Since we filed this broad lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have engaged in the same deceptive practises and taken steps to avoid accountability.” Today, we are requesting that these actions be halted immediately because Mr. Trump should not be allowed to play by different rules.”

According to Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump in the case, the filing is “nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to keep this case with Justice Engoron rather than having it transferred to the Commercial Division where it belongs.”

“We have repeatedly provided written assurances that the Trump Organization has no intention of doing anything improper,” Habba continued. “This is just another stunt that Ms. James is hoping will help her failing political campaign.”

The Trump Organization’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes just three weeks after James filed a civil investigation into Trump’s business practises against Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization.

Over a ten-year period, James accused Trump of inflating his personal net worth in order to obtain favourable loan terms and of engaging in more than 200 instances of fraud.

James’ office is attempting to permanently bar the Trump family from serving as officers of New York-based companies, as well as to prevent Trump and his company from acquiring commercial real estate in the state for a period of five years. She is also requesting approximately $250 million in penalties.

Trump’s attorneys previously dismissed the lawsuit as a politically motivated attack that was “neither focused on the facts nor the law.” A spokesman for the Trump Organization called it the “culmination of nearly three years of persistent, targeted, unethical political harassment.”

James’ office is also requesting permission from the court to serve Trump and his son Eric electronically. She claimed that the two men and their attorneys had refused to accept service of the complaints for nearly a month.

