  • Occupied Ukrainians regions have 1 month to change citizenship says minister
  • Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov made the comments to state news outlet RIA Novosti.
  • Vladimir Putin is likely to sign the documents on the unlawful annexation of four Ukrainian areas on Tuesday.
  • These districts include the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Residents of the Ukrainian territories that Russia illegally invaded have one month to change their citizenship to a different country, according to statements made by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov on Tuesday to the state news outlet RIA Novosti.

“The exact same thing happened with Crimea. They have one month to decide, settle on a course of action, “Ivanov stated, adding that the issuance of documents will be sped up in the new territories where they will be implemented.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to sign the documents on the unlawful annexation of four Ukrainian areas into law on Tuesday. These districts include the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

In accordance with the norms of the Russian legal system, the annexation procedure would be finished once Vladimir Putin affixed his signature to the laws. According to international law, the annexation is unlawful, and western nations have declared that they will not recognise the regions as being a part of Russian sovereignty.

