A fire has damaged three fuel tanks in Ilovaisk, which is located in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

This news comes after Ukrainian officials reported that a cargo train was struck by a “powerful explosion”.

A video was released on Saturday showing the aftermath of a fire that occurred at a local railway station.

A fire has caused damage to three fuel tanks in Ilovaisk, which is located in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. This news comes after Ukrainian officials reported that a cargo train was struck by a “powerful explosion.” according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations,

On Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations released photographs and video to its Telegram account showing firefighters putting out a fire at the Ilovaisk railway station. The ministry stated that “Ukrainian militants” were responsible for the shelling that led to the fire.

An adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andrushenko stated that a “strong explosion” occurred on Saturday morning local time in Ilovaisk, which is located in the portion of Donetsk area that is under Russian occupation. The incident involved a cargo train.

“It’s not only Crimea. Not limited to fuel tanks exclusively. In addition, there is a freight railway that runs through Ilovaisk. An extremely large explosion and subsequent detonation are reportedly heard in the area at night. “The occupiers now have major problems with supplies from both sides,” Andrushenko said, referring to the explosion that occurred on the Kerch bridge that links Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. The bridge connects Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Crimean peninsula.

A video was released on Saturday showing the aftermath of a fire that occurred at a local railway station. The incident was confirmed by pro-Russian authorities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. It is not yet known whether or whether the explosion resulted in any casualties.

