  • Pakistan PM and Kenya leader discusses journalist death
Articles
  • Arshad Sharif, a Pakistani journalist, was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday night.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked for an investigation that is “fair and transparent”
  • Kenya’s President has promised to expedite the process of sending the body back to Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has released a request to Kenya that the country carry out an investigation that is “fair and transparent” into the killing of renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on Sunday night.

The murder of the journalist that took place on Sunday evening in the vicinity of Nairobi was the topic of conversation during a phone call that the prime minister tweeted he had just finished having with Kenya’s President William Ruto.

Mr. Ruto has given his word that “all-out help” will be provided, which includes expediting the process of sending the body back to Pakistan.

According to an initial report from the police department, the journalist was shot by officers as he was riding in a moving vehicle because of a case of mistaken identity.

The police stated that their investigation was ongoing and that they would take “appropriate action” in response to their findings.

