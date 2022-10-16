Pakistan summons the US ambassador, due to Biden’s comments

Pakistan’s foreign minister says the US ambassador has been summoned.

He discussed remarks made by Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden called Pakistan “one of the most dangerous” nations in the world.

The US ambassador to Pakistan has reportedly been summoned, according to Pakistan’s foreign minister, after President Joe Biden claimed that Pakistan “may be one of the most dangerous” nations in the world because of its “nuclear weapons without any cohesiveness.”

The 79-year-old Biden made the remarks during a speech on Thursday at a reception for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, during which he also discussed domestic problems, China, and the conflict in Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping is a man who understands what he wants but faces a vast, vast array of issues, according to Biden, who was speaking about China and his connection with him. What do we do about that? How do we approach that in light of what is occurring in Russia? Pakistan is another country that I believe to be among the most hazardous in the world. Nuclear arsenals devoid of cohesiveness

In a press conference held on Saturday in the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his “astonishment” at Biden’s remarks. He continued, “I think this is precisely the kind of misconception that gets produced when there is a lack of participation.

Bhutto-Zardari cited the March 9 launch of a supersonic missile into Pakistan in her statement, saying, “If there is any issue as to nuclear safety, then they should be directed to our neighbor India, who very recently accidentally shot a missile into Pakistani territory.”

The 34-year-old insisted that he did not believe that summoning Ambassador Donald Blome would harm relations between Islamabad and the US.

He declared, “We will maintain the successful trajectory of engagements we are having so far.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, disagreed with Biden’s comments, claiming that his nation was a “responsible nuclear state.”

We take pride in having the finest safeguards possible for our nuclear assets, which meet IAEA standards. We take these safety precautions very seriously. Let there be no ambiguity,” he tweeted.

In the meanwhile, on Saturday, when asked about Biden’s remarks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the president “saw a secure and prosperous Pakistan as important to US interests.”

Just over a week had passed since Pakistan’s military supremo, General Qamar Bajwa, visited the US and met with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense.

Additionally, Sharif commended Biden last month for drawing attention to and urged the world community to aid the South Asian nation in recovering from the disastrous floods that have impacted about 30 million people.

