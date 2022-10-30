Palestinian attacker was killed in the West Bank

A Palestinian man has shot and killed an Israeli settler at a checkpoint in the city of Hebron.

Incident occurs days before Israel’s sixth election in less than four years.

Violence in the occupied West Bank is on the rise.

Medical personnel and local media have reported that a security officer killed a Palestinian man who had shot and murdered an Israeli settler at a checkpoint in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The incident at the checkpoint next to the Kiryat Arba settlement, where a majority of right-leaning Israeli settlers reside, occurs only days before Israel’s sixth election in less than four years and as violence in the occupied West Bank is on the rise.

Ronen Hanania, 49, an Israeli, was the victim, according to the Israeli publication Haaretz, whereas Mohammad al-Jaabari, 35, a Hebron native, was the victim of the deadly gunfire, according to Palestinian media.

The organization that controls the Gaza Strip, Hamas, identified the assassinated Hebron shooter as a member.

Five people were initially listed as injured by Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response agency, including a 49-year-old Israeli man who was “unconscious with an injury to his upper torso.”

The victim ultimately passed away from his injuries, a representative for Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center told the AFP news agency.

According to the MDA, the injuries to the other Israelis were less serious. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, a Palestinian male who was also injured in the incident was receiving treatment at a hospital in the Hebron region.

A “terrorist shot live fire” close to a checkpoint in Hebron, an occupied West Bank city home to a hardline Jewish settler neighborhood, according to the Israeli army.

According to the army, “soldiers are conducting searches in the region” for further suspects.

According to the Maan news agency, at least three Palestinians, including al-brother, Jaabari’s were detained in Hebron.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli lawmaker whose Religious Zionism alliance hopes to make significant gains in the upcoming elections, said on Twitter that his Hebron home was the target.

The claim has not been corroborated by Israel’s security services, and according to Israeli media citing security sources, Ben-home Gvir’s in a settlement near Hebron was not the target.

Tor Wennesland, the UN envoy for Middle East peace, cautioned on Friday that bloodshed in the occupied West Bank was “stuck in a downward cycle.” The area is expected to experience its worst year in more than a decade this year.

Israel has undertaken nearly daily raids throughout the occupied West Bank, killing over 100 Palestinians, including combatants and assailants as well as civilians.

Following a wave of assaults against Israelis that started in March, the raids became more frequent.

While Hebron in the south has had less turmoil, the northern occupied West Bank has seen the majority of Israeli operations.

On Saturday, the prime minister Yair Lapid tweeted that he was “pray[ing]” for those who had been hurt in Kiryat Arba.

Lapid, who is now acting as caretaker premier but is trying to win an independent mandate in Tuesday’s elections, asserted, “Terrorism will not defeat us.”

Together with about 2.9 million Palestinians, some 475,000 Jewish settlers currently reside in settlements that are illegal under international law in the occupied West Bank.

