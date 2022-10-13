Parkland shooting case jury recommends life in prison shooter

Advertisement
Parkland shooting case, jury recommends life in prison for shooter

Parkland shooting case, jury recommends life in prison for shooter

  • Nikolas Cruz, 24, shot and killed 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.
  • On the first count, the jury said he should get life in prison without the chance of parole.
  • The jury could still recommend a death sentence for any of the other counts.
Nikolas Cruz, 24, shot and killed 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. On the first count, the jury said he should get life in prison without the chance of parole.

The 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting are being counted as 17 victims. On each count, the jury will say that Cruz should either get life in prison or the death penalty. There are still a few counts that haven’t been read, and the jury could still recommend a death sentence for any of them.

Before each sentencing recommendation is made in Nikolas Cruz’s trial, the judge reads out the main facts. The names of the people who died in the Parkland school shooting are being read out in the order in which Cruz shot them.

As the decision is read, the families of the people who died are clearly upset.

Gina Montalto’s parents started holding hands with each other before the reading started, and they started crying during it. Also crying was Luke Hoyer’s mother.

The father of Jaime Guttenberg and the mother of Alaina Petty both had their heads in their hands.

Nikolas Cruz will get life in prison without the chance of parole for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people, including 14 students and 3 school staff, died.

