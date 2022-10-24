Pelosi believes bipartisan support for Ukraine will continue

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House, reaffirmed her nation’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

Claiming that Iran is “making a big mistake” by aiding the Russians.

She also stated that support for Ukraine will continue even if Republicans win the House in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

“Support for Ukraine is bipartisan, bicameral, that means in the House and in the Senate, and it starts in the White House with our President,” Pelosi said in a bilateral news conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković following the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform.

“Someone made a statement of ‘We’re not giving a blank check to Ukraine.’ We’ve never given a blank check to Ukraine,” she said. “So the inference to be drawn from that is we wouldn’t be giving them a help, that’s not true. And that there’s has been a blank check, that’s not true. This has been a relationship of great integrity for democracy and freedom throughout the world.”

US President Joe Biden expressed concern last week about the future of US assistance to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House.

“They said that if they win, they’re not likely to fund – to help – continue to fund Ukraine, the Ukrainian war against the Russians,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia Friday, according to the press pool. “These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine – it’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.”

