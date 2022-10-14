Pelosi stated in new video released on January 6 that she wanted to ‘punch’ Trump out

Clip shows her saying she hoped then-President Donald Trump would come to the Capitol.

Pelosi’s daughter, documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, captured the moment.

Other clips show other congressional leaders scrambling to get help as the Capitol was under siege.

On the day of the attack on the US Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she hoped then-President Donald Trump would come to the complex so she could “punch him out.”

Alexandra Pelosi, Pelosi’s daughter, captured the moment and many others on Jan. 6 in footage shot for HBO and obtained first by CNN. It aired just hours after the House Select Committee investigating the attack played other clips from the video during its ninth hearing on Thursday.

“Tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House,” the speaker jokes, reacting to Trump’s speech earlier in the day at the White House ellipse.

Another video shows Pelosi speaking to her staff as a crowd gathers outside the Capitol. Terri McCullough, Pelosi’s chief of staff, informs the speaker that the Secret Service has “dissuaded” Trump from coming to Capitol Hill to rally his supporters. “They told him they didn’t have the resources to keep him safe here,” McCullough says. “For the time being, he isn’t coming, but that could change.”

“I hope he comes,” Pelosi says in response. “I want to punch him in the face. This is my time. I’ve been looking forward to this. For trespassing on the grounds of the Capitol. I want to punch him out, and then I’m going to jail and being happy.”

Other clips, similar to those shown during the hearing, showed Pelosi and other congressional leaders scrambling to get help as the Capitol was under siege.

During the hearing, a montage showed congressional leaders pleading for assistance from governors, the acting secretary of defence, and the acting attorney general as rioters attacked the Capitol.

