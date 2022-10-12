People mourn on the 20th anniversary of Bali attacks

The memorial service was held in Kuta, Bali’s well-known tourist destination.

On the 20th anniversary of the bombings that left more than 200 people dead on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, hundreds of mourners and survivors remembered the victims.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held in Kuta, Bali’s well-known tourist destination, where an al-Qaeda-affiliated group detonated bombs on October 12, 2002, resulting in Southeast Asia’s deadliest terror attack. Attendees included grieving families, attack survivors, and representatives from several embassies.

The majority of the bombing victims were foreign tourists from more than 20 different nations, however, Australia suffered the greatest loss with 88 fatalities, followed by 38 Indonesian nationals and more than 20 Britons.

“It’s OK that some people have forgotten what happened 20 years ago, but there are still real victims, there are children who lost their parents in the bombing,” Thiolina Marpaung, a 47-year-old victim who suffered permanent eye injuries in the attack and is one of the memorial’s organizers, said to AFP.

“I don’t want them forgotten,” you say.

All of the casualties were attributed to the bombs, which occurred at two well-known nightclubs on the island and were carried out by the local organization Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), which had ties to al-Qaeda. Outside the American consulate, another explosive detonated safely.

The top attackers in the Bali attacks were all either put to death by the firing squad, slain by police, or imprisoned.

The Indonesian government is debating Umar Patek’s early release for his role in the Bali bombing. Only half of his 20-year sentence has been fulfilled thus far.

Infuriated by Australia and the family of the victims, who claim that his impending release will create further anguish before they observe the anniversary, Jakarta has postponed his release.

The Indonesian Ambassador Siswo Pramono was among the dignitaries in attendance during a ceremony on Wednesday at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra, the country’s capital.

Wong addressed the ambassador in Bahasa, the official language of Indonesia, saying, “Ambassador, on behalf of the Australian government, I warmly greet you and salute the strength, courage, and cooperation of our two peoples.”

“Today, we reflect on the stolen property. We reflect on what was lost today. And we ponder what would have happened if everyone had returned home, Wong continued.

According to Pramono, the incident strengthened the friendship between Indonesia and Australia.

Pramono addressed the crowd, saying, “Twenty years ago today, a horrific crime struck and it was one of the saddest days in Indonesian history.”

Although many hearts were crushed and many of our loved ones were taken from us, Pramono said, “There are some things that a terrorist couldn’t take: Our love and compassion for others and the belief that individuals are equal in rights and freedoms.”

