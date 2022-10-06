Plane crashed in Arundel, then bursts into flames

Arundel plane crash killed two people. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, and Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, died in the crash.

CPM Construction’s Beechcraft plane took off from Biddeford between 7 and 8 a.m. According to officials, it arrived in Presque Isle shortly after 9 a.m.

After leaving Presque Isle around noon, the plane crashed near Sam’s Road, a dead-end street off Route 1 south of Log Cabin Road, at around 2:11 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

