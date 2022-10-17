Police arrested suspect in involved in hit-and-run accident

Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland have been identified as suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student.

Walker Fielder was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Another victim was taken to Regional One for treatment.

The Oxford Police Department has identified the two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another.

The suspects have been identified as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville.

Holland was arrested in Shelby County on Sunday night for Accessory After the Fact and will be extradited back to Oxford, according to police.

Investigators are working to apprehend Rokitka.

According to police, he is driving a Toyota Tundra with the Tennessee licence plate number 0J76U6.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

In a Facebook post, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill identified the deceased student as Walker Fielder.

Officers from the Oxford Police Department responded to the back parking lot of City Hall shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured man and woman.

Fielder was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, according to reports, while the other victim was taken to Regional One for treatment.

“Awful, terrible,” Ole Miss sophomore Robert Tilotta said. “I couldn’t imagine.”

Tilotta said downtown Oxford was packed with students celebrating the school’s victory over Auburn Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“We had an 11 a.m. game, so people had been drinking all day,” junior Jake Cartwright said. “And it happened at 1 a.m., so they probably had been drinking for 13 hours or something.”

The Oxford Police Department released images of two persons of interest and a vehicle of interest.

Tilotta said he saw one of the men in a bar Saturday evening.

“He was in Rafters earlier, probably like 7:00,” he said. “He was trying to fight my friend and his dad who was visiting him.”

He said he watched the person in the red shirt get thrown out of the bar while stumbling.

“Causing problems with everyone, trying to fight everyone,” Tilotta said.

