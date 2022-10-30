Advertisement
Police arrests culprit after shooting woman in Moreton, Merseyside

  • A 79-year-old male has been detained in connection with a woman’s fatal shooting.
  • The woman’s body was discovered in a home in Moreton, Merseyside.

A 79-year-old male has been detained in connection with a woman’s fatal shooting, according to authorities. Officers discovered the woman’s body in a home on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton at around 01:45 BST on Sunday, according to Merseyside Police. The woman is said to be in her 50s.

They stated that she suffered “a chest injury consistent with a gunshot wound.”

The woman knew the man, who was taken into custody on murder suspicion. He is still being held.

Anyone with knowledge is encouraged to contact the police, according to police.

Although a man has been detained in connection with the tragic death of this woman in Moreton, Ch Insp Derek Riley stated: “We are still in the very early phases of our investigation, and there are still ongoing inquiries into the incident in the area.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of [Sunday] morning who saw or heard anything, or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

