Ukrainian forces have entered the Luhansk region.

This comes after they took back the important Ukrainian city of Lyman over the weekend.

A pro-Russian journalist, military blogger, an analyst said that Ukrainian forces have kept up their attack on Russian-held towns.

Ukrainian forces have continued their counter-offensive and moved into the Luhansk region. This comes after they took back the important eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman over the weekend said Pro-Russian officials and propagandists.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to cross the administrative border of the LPR and get a foothold in the direction of Lysychansk,” Andrey Marochko, a military leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Telegram on Monday.

Russia controls almost all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine. The village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk was freed by Ukrainian forces at the end of September.

“Because of the threat to our grouping in the area of the settlement of Borova, it was decided to move it to the line of the Zherebets River, which was done tonight,” Yuriy Podolyaka wrote on Telegram.

“In the area of ​​Kreminna, the enemy is also not particularly active today, but the concentration of troops suggests that a new offensive in this direction (towards Svatove and Kreminna) should begin any day,” he said.

A military representative for the so-called People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic said that Kiev is now moving into the Luhansk area.

“Now, the Ukrainian media are very actively spreading the news that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have crossed the administrative border of the LPR, and they are happy,” Andrey Marochko said, as quoted by the Luhansk Media Center.

“But in reality, there are no administrative borders for the military anymore. In fact, Ukrainian troops have entered “the fire bag” and are being actively destroyed by our troops “Marochko added.

