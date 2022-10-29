Prolonged power outages are expected in Kyiv

Residents of Kyiv and other parts of central and eastern Ukraine are experiencing rolling blackouts.

It is due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

About four million people were impacted.

Advertisement

Due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian government has urged residents of the capital city of Kyiv to prepare for lengthier power outages lasting more than four hours.

Not just Kyiv, but also areas of central Ukraine, including the city of Dnipro, are experiencing rolling blackouts.

About four million people were impacted, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, but “shelling will not break us,” he added.

Russia launched numerous missiles and drones built in Iran last month.

According to Mr. Zelensky, nearly a third of the country’s electric power stations have been destroyed as a result of the airstrikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the private energy company DTEK, the Kyiv region has lost 30% of its electrical capacity, necessitating “unprecedented” power outages.

Advertisement

Director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk remarked, “Unfortunately, the size of limits is enormous, considerably more than it was before.

Aside from the inconvenience in people’s homes, the power outages have resulted in restrictions on the use of street lights and electric-powered public transportation.

The purposeful targeting of civilian infrastructure has been denounced by the EU and other international friends of Kiev; Ukraine views these attacks as war crimes.

Along with the central cities of Zhytomyr, Poltava, and Chernihiv, which were all severely damaged by Russian shelling, Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv also experiences protracted power outages.

In retaliation for the destruction of the Kerch Bridge on October 9—a crucial link to Russian-annexed Crimea—Russia increased its missile assaults against Ukraine’s power plants and other civilian infrastructure.

That explosion was described as a “act of terrorism” by President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine. The bridge serves as a representation of his initiative to annex substantial portions of Ukraine to Russia.

Advertisement

According to AFP, a Pavlo, a power plant employee, “we are confronted by such destruction for the first time.” Two missile attacks on the unnamed plant followed by a “kamikaze” drone of Iranian manufacture.

Although the broken equipment is unique, making it difficult to get replacement parts, he claimed that repairs have been ongoing for more than two weeks.

Also Read Kyiv continues to experience emergency power disruptions "Longer power outages are possible," energy company DTEK warns. Damage caused by...