Mobile phones of inhabitants in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine will be checked for “propaganda” content.

Anyone found to be a “foreign agent” could face criminal prosecution.

The inspections were permissible under martial law imposed by Moscow on October 19th.

Advertisement

The authorities that are in charge of the occupied districts in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, who are sponsored by Russia, have announced their intention to inspect the phones of inhabitants for “propaganda.”

“Starting today, law enforcement officers in the Zaporozhye region have begun selective preventive checks of citizens’ mobile phones,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-installed regional council, said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“Subscriptions to the propaganda resources of the terrorist Kyiv regime are of interest. If a person is subscribed to propaganda resources, he will receive a warning the first time. In the future, violators will be fined,” he said.

He went on to say that anyone who was proven to be a “foreign agent” would be exposed to the possibility of criminal prosecution.

According to Rogov, the inspections were permissible under the martial law that Moscow imposed in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and three other regions on October 19th.

Also Read Kremlin says talks could help to reach its goals in Ukraine Kremlin says it is open to negotiations to achieve its objectives in...