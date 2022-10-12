Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Protester Nika Shahkarami found dead in Tehran, mother says she was killed by Iranian forces

Protester Nika Shahkarami found dead in Tehran, mother says she was killed by Iranian forces

Articles
Advertisement
Protester Nika Shahkarami found dead in Tehran, mother says she was killed by Iranian forces

Protester Nika Shahkarami found dead in Tehran, mother says she was killed by Iranian forces

Advertisement
  • Nika Shahkarami, 16, was found dead in Tehran last month.
  • Her mother says her daughter was killed by security forces at a protest.
  • Her death comes amid nationwide protests against a regime accused of corruption.
Advertisement

Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old protester found dead in Tehran last month, was killed by Iranian security forces during a protest, according to her mother.

Nasrin Shahkarami, Shahkarami’s mother, rejected official explanations that her daughter fell off a roof in interviews with Iranian newspapers Etemad and BBC Persian, as well as a video message published by US-funded Radio Farda.

“It’s clear that my daughter was at the protests and was killed there,” Nasrin Shahkarami told Etemad, an independent Iranian newspaper.

On Tuesday, Etemad removed the interview from its website.

Nika Shahkarami’s death comes amid widespread protests against a regime accused of corruption and repressing dissent through arbitrary detentions and even mass executions.

The death of another young woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police in September sparked the protests.

Advertisement

Also Read

Two security officers were killed, in Iran protests
Two security officers were killed, in Iran protests

Basij paramilitary militia member was "shot dead by rioters" at one of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story