Protester Nika Shahkarami found dead in Tehran, mother says she was killed by Iranian forces

Nika Shahkarami, 16, was found dead in Tehran last month.

Her mother says her daughter was killed by security forces at a protest.

Her death comes amid nationwide protests against a regime accused of corruption.

Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old protester found dead in Tehran last month, was killed by Iranian security forces during a protest, according to her mother.

Nasrin Shahkarami, Shahkarami’s mother, rejected official explanations that her daughter fell off a roof in interviews with Iranian newspapers Etemad and BBC Persian, as well as a video message published by US-funded Radio Farda.

“It’s clear that my daughter was at the protests and was killed there,” Nasrin Shahkarami told Etemad, an independent Iranian newspaper.

On Tuesday, Etemad removed the interview from its website.

Nika Shahkarami’s death comes amid widespread protests against a regime accused of corruption and repressing dissent through arbitrary detentions and even mass executions.

The death of another young woman, Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police in September sparked the protests.

