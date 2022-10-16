Protesters in Tunisia condemn the “coup” and demand that the president resign

Thousands of Tunisians protest against President Kais Saied’s attempts to consolidate political power.

Demonstrators accuse Saied of economic incompetence and an anti-democratic coup.

Marchers chanted, “The coup will collapse”.

Advertisement

Thousands of Tunisians have protested in the capital city of Tunis against President Kais Saied’s attempts to consolidate political power and to seek an explanation for the protracted economic crisis facing the nation.

On Saturday, supporters of the Ennahdha and Free Constitutional parties conducted concurrent marches in nearby neighborhoods of Tunis, the capital, accusing Saied of economic incompetence and an anti-democratic coup.

According to the AFP news agency, protesters chanted “Down, down,” “Revolution against dictator Kais,” and “The coup will collapse” in the city center.

“Tunisia is gushing blood. Saied was an ineffective leader. He has put us back a long way. The game has ended. “Get out,” said protester Henda Ben Ali to Reuters.

Former Tunisian prime minister and top Ennahdha official Ali Laarayedh told AFP that the demonstration was an outpouring of “rage at the condition of affairs under Kais Saied.” “We are requesting that he depart.”

Saied, who expanded his powers with a new constitution approved in a referendum in July and proceeded to rule by decree after shuttering parliament last year, has claimed that the moves were necessary to preserve Tunisia from years of upheaval.

Advertisement

He ordered the departure of “those who try to undermine independence” in an address on Saturday to commemorate the withdrawal of French troops after Tunisia gained independence in 1956, an apparent reference to his political adversaries.

Saied’s adversaries assert that his actions have jeopardized the democracy established as a result of the 2011 uprising that toppled longstanding ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and set off the Arab Spring.

Many people in the 12 million-person nation of North Africa are upset about the country’s deteriorating economic situation, which has been made worse by supply shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Indicating escalating hopelessness, destitution, and unemployment, Laarayedh asserted that if Saied stays, “Tunisia will have no future.”

According to independent journalist Elizia Volkmann, Tunisia has been experiencing “severe food shortages.”

“Gaping holes in products are commonplace when shopping in supermarkets. There is rationing here; entire shelves of milk, sugar, or grains are empty,” remarked Volkmann.

Advertisement

“The middle classes are being affected significantly, as we can see. They’re suffering in a way they haven’t before, and Tunisia is currently experiencing a tremendous brain drain. People in rural regions, however, are more focused on getting bread on the table, having enough to eat, and having access to water than they are on the political question of whether [Tunisia] should be a democracy.

According to the interior ministry, 1,500 people participated in the Ennahdha-led protest, whereas just about 1,000 people showed out for the Free Constitutional Party demonstration.

Saied has claimed in public speeches that he was trying to “fix” the economic problems Tunisia’s post-Ben Ali administration has left behind.

Cash-strapped The International Monetary Fund and Tunisia are negotiating a $2 billion bailout package.

Also Read Thousands from different political parties protestes against Tunisia’s President Kais Saied Tunisia's President, Kais Saied, has been accused of staging a coup and...