Protesters oppose first UK space launch in Cornwall

Campaigners protest against first UK satellite launch at Newquay airport.

Drone Wars UK joined the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) in demonstration.

Virgin Orbit claims mission will improve understanding of climate change and outer space.

At Newquay Airport in Cornwall, protesters demonstrated against the first UK satellite launch. On Saturday, Drone Wars UK joined the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) in a demonstration.

During the cost of living crisis, they criticized the “billions of pounds” spent on the mission.

Prior to the first-ever satellite launch from the UK in November, the Virgin giant, dubbed Cosmic Girl, arrived in Cornwall earlier this month.

Virgin claimed that the launch would improve its comprehension of the environment.

Nine satellites, some of which were developed in the UK, will be sent into orbit by a rocket that will be launched from the 747 over the Atlantic. A representative for Virgin Orbit claimed that the business would learn useful information from the expedition concerning climate change and outer space. They said: "We at Virgin Orbit believe in the power of space access to make positive impacts on the everyday lives of humans in how it informs understanding of our world and especially our climate. "We remain committed to our founding mission to open space for good, for everyone, from everywhere." CND argued that rather than focusing on space expansion, the UK should be "upholding and abiding by" the Outer Space treaty aimed at "preventing national and commercial exploitation of space and the damage that could cause". Chris Cole, director of campaign group Drone Wars, said the launch would initiate a "new era of military space expansion", marking the UK's joining of a "space arms race" which would lead to instability and conflict. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave the mission's participants, including the spaceport, Virgin Orbit, and the satellite manufacturers, a two-week window for the launch on Saturday. Also Read UK & US have signed a historic space agreement Mr. Shapps and his American counterpart, Pete Buttigieg, signed a proclamation on...