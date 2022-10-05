Protests in Iran are being led by women and girls

Iranian protests are attracting support from across society as they evolve into an anti-government movement.

Male students, soccer stars and striking workers have added to this show of opposition.

This sort of coalition will make it harder for state authorities to suppress in spite of a violent crackdown, experts say.

They were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police and have been led by women burning headscarves and demanding reform in the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the protests that have engulfed the country for weeks are attracting widespread support as they evolve into a sustained anti-government movement.

While women and girls remain the driving force behind the protests, male students, soccer stars, and striking workers have joined the fray. Experts believe that such a coalition will make it more difficult for state authorities to suppress despite a violent crackdown.

“These are not protest pockets,” said Anoush Ehteshami, an international relations professor at Durham University in England. “Around 80 towns and cities were involved this time.” And it’s so diverse, and so much of it is spontaneous.”

According to verified accounts on social media and local reports, students in Tehran and other major cities refused to attend classes on Saturday, the first day of the new university semester.

Instead, according to video posted on social media and reviewed by NBC News, male and female students were seen marching on campus grounds or gathered in crowds, with some heard chanting “Women, life, freedom” in protests against the government and its violent crackdown on weeks of rallies triggered by Amini’s death last month.

A group of young Iranian girls are seen removing their hijabs while chanting anti-government slogans in footage shared by the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

