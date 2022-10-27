Advertisement
  Putin calls decade "most dangerous decade" since WWII
Putin calls decade “most dangerous decade” since WWII

Putin calls decade “most dangerous decade” since WWII

Putin calls decade “most dangerous decade” since WWII

Putin calls decade “most dangerous decade” since WWII

  • Vladimir Putin: The unipolar world is a thing of the past.
  • We are at a historical frontier. The Russian president was speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.
  • He also claimed that it was the fault of the West for starting the Ukraine crisis.
The “most dangerous decade” since the conclusion of World War II is upon us. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, stated on Thursday.

“The unipolar world is a thing of the past. We are at a historical frontier. Ahead is the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II,” Putin said, speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

He also addressed the continuing situation in Ukraine, claiming that it was the fault of the West for starting it, a claim he has made frequently since the invasion started. The invasion by Putin has been condemned by the West, and it has sworn not to recognize the area that Moscow is attempting to acquire in defiance of international law.

“Changes in Ukraine did not begin with the start of a special military operation. These changes have been going on for many years. The tectonic change in the world order has been going on for many years,” Putin said.

“NATO enlargement with the Ukraine, which was totally unacceptable to us, and everybody knew that, and they ignored. They totally ignored interest in the security area, and a certain try just failed,” the Russian leader added.

“Russians and Ukrainians are one people historically. It’s almost like civil war happening right now,” he continued.

