  • Putin discusses developments in Ukraine with the Turkish president
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone.
  • Erdogan has attempted to act as a peacemaker between Kiev and Moscow.
  • At the U.N., Erdogan called for an end to the “Russian-Ukrainian crisis.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the current situation in Ukraine, according to the statement released by the presidential office in Ankara on Friday.

During a phone discussion between both leaders, “the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed,” according to a readout from Erdoan’s office. “The newest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war were discussed.”

According to the summary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey “reiterated that readiness to do their share for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue for the benefit of all.”

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Erdogan has maintained a precarious balance of power in Turkey. He has not agreed to sign on to the sanctions that the West has imposed against Russia and has instead attempted to act as something of a peacemaker between Kiev and Moscow.

The leader of Turkey was also instrumental in negotiating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that will permit the resumption of grain supplies from ports located on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

Erdoan referred to this accord as “one of the United Nations’ greatest triumphs in the recent decades.”

At the General Assembly of the United Nations one month ago, Erdogan made a plea for an end to what he referred to as the “Russian-Ukrainian crisis.” He stated that the seven-month conflict had caused a “wave of shock” to spread across the world.

Also Read

Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece over airspace violations
Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece over airspace violations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Greece of "occupying" Aegean Sea islands....

Read More News On

