Putin mobilisation and the possibility of political repercussions

‘I have no regrets about Russia’s actions in Ukraine:’ Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced first large-scale military mobilisation since World War II.

Announcement triggered demonstrations and attacks on draft centres across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have looked for a way out, fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the first large-scale military mobilisation since World War II on September 21.

He stated in a televised speech that the draught was necessary to protect the country and its territorial integrity.

According to the prominent protest monitor OVD-Info, the announcement sparked nationwide protests and attacks on draught centres, resulting in the arrest of approximately 2,400 people.

The mobilisation rollout appears to be chaotic.

There have been reports that people who did not meet the criteria for mobilisation, such as fathers of four or more children, disabled men, or those over the draught age limit, received notices from the army, escalating public outrage and eliciting rare criticism from government officials.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled to border crossings with neighbouring countries in order to avoid the draught.

Advertisement

Also Read More than 200,000 Russians have reached Kazakhstan, since Putin’s military escalation More than 147,000 Russians have already departed from Kazakhstan since September 21....

Approximately 260,000 men reportedly travelled abroad in the first four days following the announcement. According to a survey conducted by the independent pollster Levada Center, nearly half of those polled expressed fear and 13% expressed anger following the announcement of the mobilisation.

Thousands of people who were mobilised have reportedly been deemed unfit for duty and have been sent home.

While the protests have subsided following a heavy-handed crackdown by the authorities, analysts believe the political fallout from the mobilisation and ongoing setbacks in Ukraine’s war could be significant.

Putin’s popularity is likely to suffer, and his grip on power may weaken, as tensions rise among the political elite.

Also Read Putin launches world’s largest submarine ‘nuke’ into frontlines Russian forces in charge of nuclear arsenal seen moving a military train...