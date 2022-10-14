Putin predicts Germany is unlikely to accept Russian gas

Putin says it is unlikely that Germany will take Russian gas from the one undamaged line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany.

Putin said it was improbable that Germany would take Russian gas.

Two days after Berlin rejected his initial offer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was improbable that Germany would take Russian gas from the one intact line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“A decision has not been made, and it’s unlikely to be made, but that’s no longer our business; it’s the business of our partners,” Putin said.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, experienced damage that was not immediately apparent and was labeled sabotage by European nations.

Putin said on Wednesday that the one undamaged line of the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline might still be used to transport Russian gas to Europe, but a representative for the German government ruled this unlikely.

“They have to decide what is more important for them: fulfilling some kind of alliance commitment, as they see it, or safeguarding their national interests,” Putin said.

