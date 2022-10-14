Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Putin predicts Germany is unlikely to accept Russian gas

Putin predicts Germany is unlikely to accept Russian gas

Articles
Advertisement
Putin predicts Germany is unlikely to accept Russian gas

Putin predicts Germany is unlikely to accept Russian gas

Advertisement
  • Putin says it is unlikely that Germany will take Russian gas from the one undamaged line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
  • The Nord Stream pipelines were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany.
  • Putin said it was improbable that Germany would take Russian gas.
Advertisement

Two days after Berlin rejected his initial offer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was improbable that Germany would take Russian gas from the one intact line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“A decision has not been made, and it’s unlikely to be made, but that’s no longer our business; it’s the business of our partners,” Putin said.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to transport gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, experienced damage that was not immediately apparent and was labeled sabotage by European nations.

Putin said on Wednesday that the one undamaged line of the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline might still be used to transport Russian gas to Europe, but a representative for the German government ruled this unlikely.

“They have to decide what is more important for them: fulfilling some kind of alliance commitment, as they see it, or safeguarding their national interests,” Putin said.

Also Read

‘I have no regrets about Russia’s actions in Ukraine:’ Putin
‘I have no regrets about Russia’s actions in Ukraine:’ Putin

Vladimir Putin stated that there are no plans to increase military mobilization....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story