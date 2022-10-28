Putin says the world faces the most perilous decade since WW2  

Putin says the world faces the most perilous decade

Since the end of World War Two, the next ten years would likely be “the most perilous” for the entire planet, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, Mr. Putin charged that the West had threatened Russia with nuclear espionage in order to sway its friends against Moscow.

The Kremlin’s recent false nuclear threats have been condemned by the West.

He attempted to defend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a decision that has alienated his nation globally, in a lengthy speech on Thursday.

The military alliance of NATO earlier this week denounced Russia’s unfounded allegations that Ukraine would use a “dirty bomb”—conventional explosives loaded with radioactive material.

Allies “reject this allegation,” according to Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and “Russia must not use it as a justification for escalation.”

After a string of recent military setbacks in Ukraine and mounting domestic public resentment over a campaign to rally over 300,000 Russians for the war effort, President Putin addressed the annual Valdai meeting.

He had presided over routine nuclear drills that included a fictitious nuclear assault in reprisal for an enemy’s major nuclear attack the day before his speech in Moscow. “Regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia, we have never made any proactive statements. We have merely offered indications in response to remarks made by Western leaders, “He informed his listeners.

Liz Truss, a former UK prime minister, came under fire from President Putin when she said she would be willing to use nuclear weapons if necessary during a campaign rally in August. He expressed surprise that the UK’s friends did not raise a protest: “What exactly were we to do? Not speak? Pretend we weren’t aware of it?”

But in what has been largely perceived as a blatant nuclear threat, he has repeatedly warned that Russia will use “all possible means” to protect itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused by US Vice President Joe Biden of using “extremely dangerous” language to discuss the deployment of nuclear weapons.

Why does he mention having access to a tactical nuclear weapon? During a media discussion with US media, Mr. Biden questioned. Why does he keep talking about it if he has no intention of doing it?

