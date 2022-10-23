Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz passed away aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, co-owner of Red Bull, has died at the age of 78.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team will “do our best for him”.

Dietrich Mateschitz, co-owner of Red Bull and a major global business figure as a result of his energy drinks empire, died at the age of 78.

Mateschitz was the driving force behind the establishment of what would become the world’s leading energy drink company.

He used the money he made to start a Formula One team, which has since become one of the sport’s dominant forces.

“It’s very sad, what a great man,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said.

“What he achieved and what he has done for so many people, around the world in different sports, is second to none.”

Horner told Sky Sports before qualifying at the US Grand Prix on Saturday that his team was determined to “do our best for him” in qualifying and the race on Sunday.

“So many of us have to be so grateful to him for the opportunities he provided and the vision that he had, the strength of character and never being afraid to chase your dreams.

“That’s what he did here in Formula 1, proving that you can make a difference. We’re just incredibly grateful.”

Mateschitz, according to Horner, was “thankfully” present when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago, clinching his second consecutive world title.

“He was very proud of the team,” Horner added.

Mateschitz’s death is not thought to jeopardise Red Bull or its sister team Alpha Tauri’s future.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, expressed “deep sadness” and described Mateschitz as “a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula 1 family.”

“He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and create the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world,” the Italian added.

