Revolutionary Guards head warns Saturday as “last day” of protest

Revolutionary Guards commander urges Iranians to put an end to weeks-long protests.

Hossein Salami says Saturday will be the “final day” of protests.

Iranian youth have been protesting since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16.

The commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards has warned that Saturday will be the “final day” of protests, urging Iranians to put a stop to the weeks-long protests that have paralyzed the nation.

Hossein Salami especially urged Iranian youth to refrain from protesting while speaking on Wednesday at the burial for those killed in the attack by the Islamic State in the city of Shiraz.

“Today is the last day of the riots. Do not come to the streets again. What do you want from this nation?” Salami said.

Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police” and taken to a “re-education center,” allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.

Following Friday prayers, protesters in the eastern city of Zahedan were met with gunfire and tear gas, according to videos posted on social media and published by the activist website IranWire. According to a video shared on the social media accounts of the activist group 1500tasvir, at least one 12-year-old boy was shot.

Salami criticized the supposed influence of American and Israeli politicians on the protest movement, alleging that they do “not call you directly, but through their media they force you to face your society.”

He had earlier warned Saudi Arabia last week as his administration was still battling domestic demonstrators. On the sidelines of a military exercise last week, he stated, "You are involved in this situation and realize that you are vulnerable; it is better to be vigilant." Salami was alluding to what state media agencies referred to as a "media war" that they claim is being fought by foreign conspirators against "the Iranian youth and nation" in an effort to sow unrest by backing demonstrators there. Then, on Thursday, Iran once more urged Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UK to "stop meddling in the domestic affairs of the country."