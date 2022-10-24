Rishi Sunak first public remarks after becomes PM

At Tory HQ, Rishi Sunak is about to deliver a speech to the camera.

These will be his first statements to the public both after Liz Truss quit.

This time, he was chosen Tory leader without giving any statements in public or interviews.

Advertisement

At Tory HQ, Rishi Sunak is about to deliver a speech to the camera. These will be his first statements to the public both after Liz Truss quit and since he was named prime minister designate (he won’t assume that position until tomorrow at the earliest). This time, he was chosen Tory leader without giving any statements in public or interviews.

That would be a democratic scandal under normal circumstances, but the process was rushed, and Sunak and his policy platform received substantial media attention during the summer’s previous Tory leadership election.

Naturally, a lot has changed in that time. It would have been beneficial to hear him speak about the mini-budget and the financial disaster it caused.

All we got was these messages.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. Advertisement That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

Liz Truss is firstly praised by Rishi Sunak for her leadership, noting that she worked “under extraordinarily trying circumstances.”

He declares that he is honored to have been chosen as the Conservative and Unionist party’s leader. He claims that being able to serve the party he cherishes and give back to the nation he owes so much to is the greatest honor of his life.

Advertisement

He continues: But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together. Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out, to deliver for the British people. “[Sunak] said we could not pretend the last few weeks and months had been easy or edifying or helpful,” said Hoarer. He went on:

We are going back to serious, pragmatic traditions of Conservative government. The message we heard was about going forward – as a party and a government this is about the future and shaping the future. We cannot rewrite history. We will play the hand we have got, but it is not an inevitable threat we face.

Sunak stressed his commitment to levelling up and the promises of the 2019 manifesto when he told MPs his goal was to establish a “very productive UK economy.” The party, he claimed, supported “low taxation,” but only if it was feasible and economical.

Advertisement

In addition to achieving net zero carbon emissions, he claimed that a stable and productive economy would be the driving force behind a well-funded health and education system and a “environmentally focused government.”

Sunak said there would be “no early election” though he said opposition parties would inevitably clamor for one. He said he would ask the British people for space and time to resolve the problems the country is facing.

There was no commitment to spending cuts, but Sunak said it would be a “tough period” for the government.

Also Read Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM First Hindu and first person of color to hold the position of...

Advertisement