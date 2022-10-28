Rishi Sunak rescinds £10 NHS appointment penalty

She added that Mr. Sunak wants to deliver “a stronger NHS and the sentiment remains that people should not be missing their appointments and taking up NHS time”.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors’ organization, opposed the proposal and claimed that it would “make issues worse” and jeopardise the NHS’s foundational concept of providing free care to those in need.

Advertisement

When describing the policy in July, Mr. Sunak said patients would be given the “benefit of the doubt” if they missed an appointment without giving enough warning the first time, but further absences would result in a £10 fee.

In extraordinary cases, such as when a patient had an emergency, fines would also be forgone.

He clarified that the method would only be in place “temporarily” while backlogs brought on by the pandemic were cleared.

Also Read Labour orders MP Nadia Whittome to remove Rishi Sunak tweet A tweet from MP Nadia Whittome has been removed. She claimed that...

Advertisement But he gave few details of the how the system would work, writing in the Sunday Telegraph: “If we have people who are now showing up and taking those slots away from people who need [them], that’s not right.