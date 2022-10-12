Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks G7 nations for help in creating an “air shield” against aerial attacks.

As Russian airstrikes continued into the second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Group of 7 nations on Tuesday to assist his country in establishing a “air shield” against aerial attacks.

Zelensky’s request comes amid one of Russia’s most ferocious bombing campaigns against Ukraine since its invasion in late February. At least 19 people have been killed and over 100 have been injured across the country, including as far west as Lviv, hundreds of miles from the war’s main theatres in eastern and southern Ukraine.

So far on Tuesday, Russia has launched over 30 missile strikes, compared to 84 on Monday. According to Ukraine’s military, air defences neutralised roughly half of those on Tuesday.

It is unclear how long the Russian military can withstand such attacks. However, Zelensky stated that his country requires more assistance with missile defence systems to combat Moscow’s blitz.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defence systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will cease to function,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Zelensky also reiterated his call for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and subjected to additional sanctions. “We must sanction its energy sector and disrupt the stability of Russian revenues from oil and gas trade.” “A tough price cap is required for Russian oil and gas exports – zero profit for the terrorist state,” he said.

