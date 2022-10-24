Advertisement
  Typhoon Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, possibly bringing 'perilous' conditions
This satellite image shows Hurricane Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico on Saturday. NOAA via AP

  • Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
  • Hurricane bringing ‘life-threatening’ conditions

Typhoon Roslyn banged into west-focal Mexico on Sunday, bringing heavy downpour and undermining inland flooding.

“This rainfall could lead to flash flooding and landslides in areas of rugged terrain’, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Starting around 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Roslyn was focused around 90 kilometers (55 miles) south-southeast of Durango, Mexico, the tropical storm community said. It was moving north-upper east at 31 kilometers each hour (20 mph).

“Swells generated by Roslyn will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, west-central Mexico, and the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula through tonight,” the hurricane center said.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Roslyn made landfall around 7:20 a.m. ET close to St Nick Cruz in northern Nayarit state, whipping greatest supported breezes of 120 mph, the typhoon place said.

A “significant typhoon” is unified with greatest supported breezes of something like 111 mph.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts,” the hurricane center said Sunday afternoon.

“Rapid weakening is expected to continue, and Roslyn is forecast to become a tropical depression by this evening and dissipate tonight or early Monday.”

Roslyn framed off the western shore of Mexico and its supported breeze speed expanded by 60 mph in a 24-hour time span from Friday to Saturday morning – a quick escalation.

The storm has been following much the same way to Typhoon Orlene, which made landfall October 3 only north of the Nayarit-Sinaloa line.

